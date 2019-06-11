Pacific Gas & Electric will be holding an open house in Napa to take questions and feedback from customers, and discuss wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.
PG&E emailed Napa customers Tuesday morning to alert them of the event, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd. Webinars will be available at pge.com/wildfiresafety for those who can't make it.
Company representatives will discuss the expansion of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff Program, inspections of electric infrastructure, and the installation of stronger poles and covered power lines.