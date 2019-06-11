{{featured_button_text}}
pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Courtney Teague, Register

Pacific Gas & Electric will be holding an open house in Napa to take questions and feedback from customers, and discuss wildfire safety and emergency preparedness.

PG&E emailed Napa customers Tuesday morning to alert them of the event, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd. Webinars will be available at pge.com/wildfiresafety for those who can't make it.

Company representatives will discuss the expansion of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff Program, inspections of electric infrastructure, and the installation of stronger poles and covered power lines.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.