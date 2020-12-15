 Skip to main content
PG&E to host virtual town hall to discuss wildfire safety

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas and Electric will be hosting an interactive safety virtual town hall where the company will provide an overview of its work to further prevent wildfires in 2020 and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff events this year.

The virtual town hall will feature a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3

Toll-Free Attendee Dial-in: (844) 738-1853

Conference ID: 9968387

