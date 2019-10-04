{{featured_button_text}}
pg&e logo
Courtney Teague, Register

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company will release natural gas from its system next week to improve its safety and reliability, the county says.

Napa County said the process, known as venting, can be heard and smelled, but the natural gas released is safe because it dissipates quickly into the atmosphere.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Venting will occur Monday from about 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1515 Soscol Ferry Road and Tuesday from about 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 600 South Kelly Road.

Anyone with concerns about natural gas odors should call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.