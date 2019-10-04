The Pacific Gas and Electric Company will release natural gas from its system next week to improve its safety and reliability, the county says.
Napa County said the process, known as venting, can be heard and smelled, but the natural gas released is safe because it dissipates quickly into the atmosphere.
Venting will occur Monday from about 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1515 Soscol Ferry Road and Tuesday from about 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 600 South Kelly Road.
Anyone with concerns about natural gas odors should call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.