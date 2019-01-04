Try 1 month for 99¢
1/4/19 NWS prediction

The National Weather Service predicted high winds and rain over the weekend in the Bay Area.

 National Weather Service

Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be staffing its satellite emergency response center in Napa, in anticipation of storms expected to hit the Bay Area this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicted Friday afternoon that the Bay will see winds and rain on Saturday and Sunday, with possible thunderstorms on Sunday. PG&E meteorologists expect wet and windy weather to continue into Monday and Tuesday, according to a press release.

Crews and equipment in Napa will be ready to respond if customers lose power, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

Utility meteorologists have created a model that allows the company to ready crews and equipment as storms approach, according to the press release.

PG&E asks people to never touch downed power lines. Anyone who sees a downed line is asked to call 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

For more tips on storm preparedness, visit pge.com/beprepared.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.