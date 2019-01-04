Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be staffing its satellite emergency response center in Napa, in anticipation of storms expected to hit the Bay Area this weekend.
The National Weather Service predicted Friday afternoon that the Bay will see winds and rain on Saturday and Sunday, with possible thunderstorms on Sunday. PG&E meteorologists expect wet and windy weather to continue into Monday and Tuesday, according to a press release.
Crews and equipment in Napa will be ready to respond if customers lose power, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
Utility meteorologists have created a model that allows the company to ready crews and equipment as storms approach, according to the press release.
PG&E asks people to never touch downed power lines. Anyone who sees a downed line is asked to call 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
For more tips on storm preparedness, visit pge.com/beprepared.