PG&E turns off power to 5,028 Napa County customers; many Calistoga merchants close for the day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pacific Gas & Electric implemented its first power shutoff of 2020 on Tuesday morning, leaving 5,028 customers in Napa County in the dark.

For many Calistoga residents, the outage was brief as PG&E generators kicked in to power the majority of the town. For the other parts of the county, the power probably won't be back until Wednesday afternoon.

Impacted areas include Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, the eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley, the utility said.

The cities of Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and St. Helena were not affected.

This power shutoff was ordered because of the high winds predicted through Wednesday morning in higher elevations, creating critical fire weather, the utility said.

Napa residents endured severe heat over the Labor Day weekend, with the temperature hitting 110 degrees on Sunday and 111 degrees on Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

Monday's high was an all-time record for the month of September in the city of Napa, the Weather Service said. It broke a September record of 110 degrees set in 1904 and tied on Sunday.