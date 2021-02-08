PG&E unveils $3 billion California wildfire plan, warns of 'very extreme' season ahead

Pender said PG&E expects to spend around $3 billion this year on wildfire safety, up from $2.6 billion last year. Among other things, he said PG&E is hiring 200 additional inspectors "to confirm that we're doing vegetation management the right way."

The utility also plans to accelerate its efforts to install more fire-resilient power poles and, where possible, replace overhead lines with underground wires, Pender said.

An updated risk model will enable PG&E to focus more of its efforts on the most fire-prone areas. Equipment that "sectionalizes" the grid has enabled PG&E to significantly reduce the footprint of its safety shutoffs. As it is, none of the deliberate blackouts imposed last year, including those in Napa County, were as widespread as the 2019 power shutoffs.

Yet even as it fine-tunes its safety program, the utility continues to struggle to eliminate wildfire risk completely across its 70,000-square-mile territory.

After pleading guilty to manslaughter charges last year in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire — the deadliest in California history — PG&E is facing a new criminal investigation into whether its equipment triggered the Zogg Fire. Cal Fire investigators seized PG&E's power equipment after the fire killed four people in Shasta County last September.