Pacific Gas and Electric Company has launched its new online Safety Action Center, a one-stop source for information on how to prepare before a wildfire or another emergency.
The site offers small tasks, safety tips, how-to videos, preparedness activities and more.
Visitors can pledge to help more vulnerable neighbors during emergencies and record a video of their pet showing how they are getting them ready for a quick escape in case of emergency and what they're packing in your pet’s emergency kit.
Visitors can also take the quiz to make sure they have what they need in their emergency kit, learn how to open a garage door manually in case the power is shut off for safety or if there is an emergency outage, and map out an escape plan.
Customers can provide contact information so PG&E can reach them if a Public Safety Power Shutoff might impact their neighborhood.
The link is www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.