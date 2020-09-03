PG&E urges Napans to conserve energy during Labor Day weekend heat wave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is urging its customers to conserve energy during afternoons and evenings over the three-day Labor Day weekend when temperatures are expected to soar.

The state’s grid operator has issued a Flex Alert, based on a forecast of increased power demand due to expected high temperatures.

Customers are asked to reduce their energy use from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. each day, Saturday through Monday, when air conditioners drive consumption. By doing so, customers can help make sure the state has enough supply to meet demand for electricity.

Some helpful tips for conserving power:

-- Avoid using electrical appliances and devices from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after 9 p.m.

-- Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.

-- Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

-- Limit the opening of refrigerators, which is a major user of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.