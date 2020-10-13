PG&E warns 9,000 Napa County customers of possible power shutoff; Diablo winds predicted

Update: 12 p.m. With strong winds expected to hit the higher elevations of Napa County, Pacific Gas & Electric is warning 9,230 local customers that they may be hit with proactive power safety shutoff as early as Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for Napa County, starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through 11 a.m. Friday, saying that expected dry winds will create a heightened fire danger.

Napa County sent out a Nixle warning Tuesday morning, saying that the combination of gusty wind, low humidity and dry vegetation will create "critical fire conditions" over portions of Napa County.

Napa may experience northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, with stronger gusts up to 50 mph over ridges, the county said.

Every fire starts with a spark, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. "We just urge people to practice extreme caution with any activity that can cause a spark," she said.

PG&E said that some Napa County customers might lose their power as part of a power shutoff affecting 50,000 customers in portions of 21 counties.