PG&E warns 9,000 Napa County customers of possible power shutoff; Diablo winds predicted

Update: 12 p.m. With strong winds expected to hit the higher elevations of Napa County, Pacific Gas & Electric is warning 9,230 local customers that they may be hit with proactive power safety shutoff as early as Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for Napa County, starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through 11 a.m. Friday, saying that expected dry winds will create a heightened fire danger.
Napa County sent out a Nixle warning Tuesday morning, saying that the combination of gusty wind, low humidity and dry vegetation will create "critical fire conditions" over portions of Napa County.
Napa may experience northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, with stronger gusts up to 50 mph over ridges, the county said.
Every fire starts with a spark, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. "We just urge people to practice extreme caution with any activity that can cause a spark," she said.
PG&E said that some Napa County customers might lose their power as part of a power shutoff affecting 50,000 customers in portions of 21 counties.
A PG&E map shows potential shutoff areas to include Coombsville east of the city of Napa, areas east of Highway 29 near Rutherford and the communities of Deer Park, Angwin and Calistoga that were evacuated during the Glass Fire earlier this month.
The National Weather Service said winds would ramp up Wednesday morning, especially over the hills in Napa County, then become more widespread Wednesday night.
"Critical fire weather conditions will likely occur at elevations above 1,000 feet" in the North Bay mountains, the Weather Service said. Temperatures in Napa should be in the high 90s on Thursday and Friday.
The last Napa County Public Safety Power Shutoff was Sept. 26 when PG&E turned off power to 216 Napa County customer in advance of high winds and critical fire conditions. On the morning of Sept. 27, the destructive Glass Fire broke out northeast of St. Helena.
The Glass Fire has since burned 67,484 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as 308 Napa County homes and 343 commercial structures, including two resorts and some wineries.
The Glass Fire is now 96% contained. Cal Fire has reduced its fire fighting force, which once number 2,500, to 210 as of Monday. There were still 65 homes under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday morning, the county reported.
