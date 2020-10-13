PG&E warns 9,000 Napa County customers of possible power shutoff

With strong winds expected to hit the higher elevations of Napa County, , Pacific Gas & Electric warns that some local customers may be hit with proactive power safety shutoff as early as Wednesday afternoon.

The utility said that 9,230 Napa County customers might lose their power as part of a power shutoff affecting 50,000 customers in portions of 21 counties.

The areas near Mount St. Helena are one of the highest probability areas for a Public Safety Power Shutdown to reduce the fire hazard during windy, extremely dry conditions, PG&E said.

The National Weather Service said winds would ramp up Wednesday morning, especially over the hills in Napa County, then become more widespread Wednesday night.

"Critical fire weather conditions will likely occur at elevations above 1,000 feet" in the North Bay mountains, the Weather Service said. Temperatures in Napa should be in the high 90s on Thursday and Friday.

The last Napa County Public Safety Power Shutoff was Sept. 26 when PG&E turned off power to 216 Napa County customer in advance of high winds and critical fire conditions. On the morning of Sept. 27, the destructive Glass Fire broke out northeast of St. Helena.