PG&E is warning people celebrating Valentine's Day this weekend to secure metallic balloons that have caused an increase in power outages recently when the balloons get loose and touch power lines.
The utility said the metallic balloons were found to have caused 453 outages across its service area in 2020, a nearly 30 percent increase compared to the previous year and the possible byproduct of many people using the balloons while doing drive-by celebrations or outdoor celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
San Jose had the most outages caused by the balloons out of any city in the Bay Area at 57 in 2020, with Oakland, San Francisco, Hayward and Richmond rounding out the top five.
PG&E recommends that the metallic balloons be tied to a weight heavy enough to keep them from floating away, and to not bundle them together or hold celebrations near overhead electric lines.
Anyone who sees a balloon or something else caught in a power line should leave it alone and call PG&E at (800) 743-5000.
WATCH NOW: THE MOST POPULAR VALENTINE’S DAY MOVIES IN THE U.S. PHOTOS: VINTAGE VALENTINE CARDS
Valentine's Day Cards
One of a small collection of Valentine's cards addressed to Jack McCullough of Deseronto, Ontario, sent in the 1940s. This card depicts a squirrel in a blue dress and yellow hat, with the words "Roses are red, Violets are blue, I'm a nice squirrel and nuts to you" and was sent by 'Joyce'.
Valentine's Day Cards
"To My Valentine. Fresh flowers and a little line, To greet my dearest Valentine." Chromolithograph postcard by International Art Publishing Company, ca. 1910. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
Valentine's Day Cards
One of a small collection of Valentine's cards addressed to Jack McCullough, of Deseronto, Ontario, sent in the 1940s. This card depicts an ear of corn with a squash fruit and the words "Let me whisper in your EAR MY VALENTINE". It was sent by Dorothy Sexsmith.
Valentine's Day Cards
"There is a lock upon my Heart and You have the Key." Chromolithograph postcard by Stecher Litho Company, ca. 1910. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
Valentine's Day Cards
"You cannot be my Valentine Because I have another - The only thing that I can do Is let you be my Brother." Color halftone postcard by Whitney Made, ca. 1915. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
Valentine's Day Cards
"Resolved! That You Have Just Simply Got to Be My Valentine" [Buster Brown and his bulldog, Tige]. Lithograph by Richard Fenton Outcault, 1903. From the Collection of the Missouri Historical Society, Photographs and Prints: Greeting Cards.
Valentine's Day Cards
A Valentine greeting card depicting Cupids circa 1900.
Valentine's Day Cards
A Valentine's Day card dating from 1912 from the Collection of the National Library of Norway.
Valentine's Day Cards
"To My Sweet Valentine." Chromolithograph postcard, 1910s. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections.
Valentine's Day Cards
"To My Valentine. 'Tis a lemon that I hand to you and bid you now 'skidoo,' Because I love another - there is no chance for you!" Chromolithograph postcard by Raphael Tuck and Sons, ca. 1909. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections
Valentine's Day Cards
A small, pop-up Valentine Card with cupid holding a heart, dating from the 1920s.
Valentine's Day Cards
"To My Sweetheart. Heart-tee Valentine Greetings." Chromolithograph postcard by J. Johnson, ca. 1915. From the Collection of the Missouri History Museum Photographs and Prints Collections. Postcards.
Valentine's Day Cards
A Valentine's Day card dating from 1912 from the Collection of the National Library of Norway.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.