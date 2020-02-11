Pacific Gas & Electric Co. urges people to keep a tight rein on their metallic balloons during Valentine's Day.
In 2019, metallic balloons striking electric lines caused 376 power outages in PG&E's service area, disrupting service to more than 179,000 homes and businesses. In the North Bay, there were 13 outages, with four of them in Napa County.
The utility urges everyone to make sure that helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to keep them from flying away.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
These balloons should never be released outside, for everyone's safety, PG&E said.
Should a balloon become entangled in a power line, no effort should be made to retrieve it, PG&E said.