Pacific Gas and Electric Company asked residents to report downed power lines ahead of a storm expected to hit Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.
PG&E meteorologists said they expected California's central coast to bear the worst brunt of the storm, but Northern California would be hit with rain and snow, according to a statement from the utility. PG&E did not anticipate having to activate a Napa-based storm response location and said there were no outages in the county as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents who see a downed power line are asked to call 911 first, and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. Customers can learn more information about outages by visiting pge.com/outages.