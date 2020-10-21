PG&E's latest Napa County power shutoffs will last almost 2 days

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has refined its plans for a mid-week peremptory power shutoff, saying that 3,296 customers in Napa County are likely to have their electricity turned off at 4 a.m. Thursday.

This Public Safety Power Shutoff is intended to prevent wind-damaged electrical equipment from starting wildfires in the higher elevations of Napa County.

Restoration of electricity is expected to begin Friday at 8 p.m., Napa County said in a Nixle alert Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, PG&E had predicted that more than 4,000 Napa County customers might have their power turned off Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Napa and other high elevations in the Bay Area that will run from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Friday.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph may blow across the highest elevations of the North Bay, with very low humidity, creating a heightened fire danger, the Weather Service said.