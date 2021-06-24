PG&E's 'sectionalizers' could power Calistoga's west side during PSPS events

PG&E has started installing sectionalizing devices to limit the number of Calistoga customers west of the Napa River who are impacted during a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

Sectionalizers separate the distribution grid into smaller sections and allow PG&E the flexibility to shut the power off in different areas.

So far, in 2021, three sectionalizers have been installed. The plan is to install 31, encircling the city’s boundaries to keep the power on, said Jon Stallman, a PG&E grid specialist, at Calistoga’s City Council meeting on June 15. No timeline was given, however, as to when they might be up and running.

“Our ability to provide power is continuously evolving and we’re trying to figure out how to keep the power on in as many places as we can,” he said.

Because of Calistoga’s grid configuration, the area west of the Napa River is not powered by PG&E’s temporary generators during PSPS events. In the past, those residents and businesses have gone as long as a week without power.