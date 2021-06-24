PG&E's 'sectionalizers' could power Calistoga's west side during PSPS events

PG&E has started installing sectionalizing devices to limit the number of Calistoga customers west of the Napa River who are impacted during a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.
Sectionalizers separate the distribution grid into smaller sections and allow PG&E the flexibility to shut the power off in different areas.
So far, in 2021, three sectionalizers have been installed. The plan is to install 31, encircling the city’s boundaries to keep the power on, said Jon Stallman, a PG&E grid specialist, at Calistoga’s City Council meeting on June 15. No timeline was given, however, as to when they might be up and running.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
“Our ability to provide power is continuously evolving and we’re trying to figure out how to keep the power on in as many places as we can,” he said.
Because of Calistoga’s grid configuration, the area west of the Napa River is not powered by PG&E’s temporary generators during PSPS events. In the past, those residents and businesses have gone as long as a week without power.
Many factors have to be taken into consideration in safely powering up the west side, namely its proximity to the red tier, or wildfire danger. There is also a limit to how many generators are available to cover the area and how much space is available, Stallman said.
According to PG&E’s website, throughout California, 216 of the sectionalizing devices out of 592 targeted for the year are now operational.
Stallman also said PG&E also has plans towards the end of the year to begin hardening Calistoga’s transmission line from St. Helena, with stronger poles and lines, which would also reduce PSPS events to Calistoga by about one-third.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.