PG&E's tree-cutting program causing Napa County controversy

Pacific Gas and Electric says it is performing “enhanced vegetation management” near power lines to prevent wildfires, but some Mount Veeder denizens say redwoods are being needlessly trimmed and cut down.

“Redwoods survived millennia of climate change, wildfires and drought,” Mt. Veeder property owner Tony McClimans said. “But they have no natural defense from PG&E’s chainsaw army.”

Mount Veeder resident Richard Niemann said that, to him, the redwoods are sacred. He talked about the good things they do for the habitat, the water, biodiversity and carbon sequestration.

“They (PG&E) would prefer to deforest Mount Veeder than to upgrade the grid and lose their profits,” resident Daniel Binner said.

PG&E planned to do 27 line miles of enhanced vegetation work in Napa County’s high fire danger areas this year and had done 23 miles as of Nov. 21, utility officials said. The goal is to keep branches and trees from falling on power lines, possibly causing fires and outages.

“We cut down dead, diseased, dying or defective trees, primarily in areas affected by the drought or bark beetle,” said Anthony Walls of PG&E.

Enhanced vegetation work goes beyond minimum state safety requirements, said Daniel McBride of the utility. Among the factors considered when looking at trees is their health and whether they could hit power lines if they toppled.

Tree crews have looked at about 55,000 trees in Napa County this year as part of the program, McBride said. About 40,000 were healthy trees that required no mitigation to protect power lines.

“Around 15,000 to 16,000, however, were mitigated due to results from this tree assessment,” he said.

These two viewpoints came together at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. A dozen or so Mount Veeder residents attended, with PG&E officials appearing by Zoom.

“There’s cutting happening right now that really needs to be explained,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory told PG&E officials.

All sides agreed that PG&E can do a better job communicating with property owners, some of whom might want to hire arborists for a second opinion. Utility officials said outreach would improve in 2022 and be proactive.

The Mount Veeder area is located a few miles west of the city of Napa. A century ago, it was known as Napa Redwoods and was home to several resorts.

Complaints about PG&E cutting down trees began by 2018, in the wake of the Nuns Fire that burned through the area the previous year. Some residents said that tree crews contracted by the utility were felling burned redwoods that residents thought could live.

“The rape of the redwoods,” Mount Veeder resident Gary Margadant called it at the time.

Now the enhanced vegetation management program has led to another round of complaints, and not only from Mount Veeder. Some residents in the Angwin area northeast of St. Helena are concerned about what PG&E-contracted tree crews are doing there.

“I cannot leave my house for fear that I will be back and return and see these lovely oak woodlands and conifer forests that I look out on decimated,” Elizabeth Huning told supervisors.

Gregory said something really needs to change. He asked PG&E to give property owners a dedicated contact they can call at a moment’s notice when they see something going wrong with the vegetation management program.

“They’re the best stewards of the area, in my view,” Gregory said. “They’re the ones who should be able to keep an eye out for us.”

He also asked that Napa County monitor these various cases.

“That way, we’re a part of it,” Gregory said. “We’re not just hoping it goes well, but we’re keeping tracks also.”

Anthony Walls of PG&E asked the county for a list of the Mount Veeder residents present at the meeting so it can initiate a point of contact for them.

After the meeting, Mount Veeder resident Russ Wilsey said an undertaking as large as what PG&E is doing should have some oversight by Napa County. He also wants PG&E to suspend its enhanced vegetation management program until it has various protocols in place.

“I’m hoping the county will take this seriously and perform the stewardship they were elected to perform,” Wilsey said.

Mount Veeder resident Russell Van Dewark considered after the meeting whether he thinks anything will change because of the session before the Board of Supervisors.

“Well, I hope so,” he said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

