Phillip West

Phillip sat behind me in Mrs. Benning’s eight grade English class at Silverado Middle School. We had the same kindred spirit. I remember Phillip talking about skating down the biggest hills in American Canyon while I rode a BMX bike around town. We lost touch as he attended Vintage High while I attended Napa High. After graduating in 2003 we ran into each other at a mutual friends gathering. We chatted about life and about our upcoming enlistments, Phillip to the Marines and I to the Air Force. We discussed 9/11’s effect on our decision to enlist and our preferences in military branches. We wished each other luck on our upcoming military careers and went our separate ways. That was the last time I talked to Phillip.