Every Memorial Day Phillip West weighs heavily on my mind. We were merely acquaintances growing up but Phillip became more than that through our connection in military service.
Phillip sat behind me in Mrs. Benning’s eight grade English class at Silverado Middle School. We had the same kindred spirit. I remember Phillip talking about skating down the biggest hills in American Canyon while I rode a BMX bike around town. We lost touch as he attended Vintage High while I attended Napa High. After graduating in 2003 we ran into each other at a mutual friends gathering. We chatted about life and about our upcoming enlistments, Phillip to the Marines and I to the Air Force. We discussed 9/11’s effect on our decision to enlist and our preferences in military branches. We wished each other luck on our upcoming military careers and went our separate ways. That was the last time I talked to Phillip.
In 2004 newscasts often had the number of troops killed in service in Operation Iraqi Freedom displayed on the screen changing often to reflect the latest numbers. Phillip’s death personified the Iraqi war that resonates with me to this day. I still remember his memorial service in American Canyon and the 21 gun salute at his burial in Napa. Almost 20 years later Phillip is on my mind this Memorial Day. To his family and friends, please know that Phillip is not forgotten. Semper Fi. -
Hector Valladares, Major, US Air Force, Napa