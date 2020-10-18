Picking pumpkins: Napa's Stanly Lane pumpkin patch celebrates 38 years of fall fun

When it comes to beating the COVID-19 blues, there’s nothing quite like a visit to the Stanly Lane pumpkin patch.
For 38 years each fall, the Wilcoxson family has hosted visitors at their south Napa compound.
This year, masks and all, is no exception.
On Wednesday morning, Billy Wilcoxson (the son of patch founder Billy Wilcoxson) was buys unpacking pumpkins to place around the patch.
It’s good to welcome visitors again, said Wilcoxson. And after months of sheltering in place, “People say they’re just happy to be out of the house,” and doing something to celebrate.
Business was slow at the patch at first, due to a run of bad air quality days, “but it’s picking up,” said the younger Wilcoxson.
On hotter days, mornings are a popular time to visit, he said. “It will probably be dead this afternoon,” he said on Wednesday when temperatures were expected to climb into the high 90s.
Not surprisingly, all potential pumpkin pickers are required to wear a mask.
“We haven’t had any issues,” with people refusing to don a mask, said Wilcoxson. “We’re all use to COVID by now and luckily we’re outside,” so it’s easy to social distance.
Even during a global pandemic, it remains free to visit the patch. “My dad has never wanted to do that,” Wilcoxson said, of charging an entrance fee. “We’re an old-school pumpkin patch.”
On Wednesday, Kate Gabbard who is from Napa but now lives in Southern California, visited the patch with her young children and father.
“It’s nice to get out,” said Gabbard. She’s felt cooped up at home and said this was a good chance to have the kids experience nature and all of its different colors, textures and shapes.
“I’m just enjoying the kids running around,” said her father Bill Hosmer of Napa. The Napa patch is his go-to fall destination, said the father and grandfather. “We’ve never been to another one,” he noted. “We believe strongly in supporting local businesses.”
Parents Jorge and Valentina Ezquerro brought their young daughter to the patch on Wednesday as well.
“We love the tractors,” said Valentina Ezquerro.
“It gives you the feeling of being on a real farm,” said Jorge Ezquerro.
The family lives in Alameda but was visiting Napa Valley for the week and after finding the farm on Google, they wanted to stop by. The Ezquerros liked how open and uncongested the Stanly Lane pumpkin patch was. Yes, there’s a bigger patch in Half Moon Bay “but it’s super crowded,” Valentina Ezquerro said.
For Halloween, the family will skip door-to-door trick-or-treating and attend an event at the Oakland Zoo instead.
“We may put candy outside,” their house, on a table for kids to grab as the pass by, Valentina Ezquerro added.
Napan Rachael Callahan said it’s tradition for her family to come to the pumpkin patch every October. “And it’s so close, we can stop and have lunch,” while they are out, she said.
Sure, it’s a bummer that the Wilcoxsons didn’t build their usual haystack slide (for COVID-19 reasons) “but I understand,” she said.
Callahan’s Halloween fun may include a walk on the night of Oct. 31; she’s still deciding. Regardless, “I don’t think we’ll be going up to anyone’s doors,” for traditional trick-or-treating.
Krystyna Murray of Napa said her boys also love visiting the pumpkin patch. “They’ve been waiting to come,” said Murray. “As soon as they were done with their Zoom (classes) we came over.”
Murray said for Halloween night, her husband is going to build an at least 6-foot long candy “chute” to dispense candy to trick-or-treaters. “They’re very into it,” she said, of their plan to build a custom COVID-19-friendly treat delivery system.
The Stanly Lane pumpkin patch is located at 3100 Golden Gate Drive in Napa. It’s open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
