Picking pumpkins: Napa's Stanly Lane pumpkin patch celebrates 38 years of fall fun

Even during a global pandemic, it remains free to visit the patch. “My dad has never wanted to do that,” Wilcoxson said, of charging an entrance fee. “We’re an old-school pumpkin patch.”

On Wednesday, Kate Gabbard who is from Napa but now lives in Southern California, visited the patch with her young children and father.

“It’s nice to get out,” said Gabbard. She’s felt cooped up at home and said this was a good chance to have the kids experience nature and all of its different colors, textures and shapes.

“I’m just enjoying the kids running around,” said her father Bill Hosmer of Napa. The Napa patch is his go-to fall destination, said the father and grandfather. “We’ve never been to another one,” he noted. “We believe strongly in supporting local businesses.”

Parents Jorge and Valentina Ezquerro brought their young daughter to the patch on Wednesday as well.

“We love the tractors,” said Valentina Ezquerro.

“It gives you the feeling of being on a real farm,” said Jorge Ezquerro.