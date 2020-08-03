Pickup truck driver hospitalized after crash in rural Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old San Pablo man was hospitalized Saturday night when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed on Knoxville Road south of Pope Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the pickup overturned several times, ejecting Victor R. Faria who sustained significant injuries. He was flown by medical helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

The crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. Saturday. Faria may have been under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, the CHP said.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp