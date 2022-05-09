Pickup truck driver seriously hurt in crash near Calistoga, CHP reports

A Sonoma County man was hospitalized with major injuries after his pickup truck crashed early Friday morning outside Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.
At 1:40 a.m., Jeffery Boes, a 58-year-old Windsor resident, was at the wheel of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 when the pickup ran off westbound Tubbs Lane near Highway 128 and struck an embankment, according to the CHP news release. An American Medical Response ambulance took Boes to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Fatigued driving is believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to the highway patrol.
