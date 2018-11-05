Try 1 month for 99¢
Accident
This pickup truck ended up on its side following a two-vehicle crash at Seminary and Oak streets on Monday morning. A portion of Seminary Street was closed as emergency personnel attended to the people involved and removed the vehicles.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

A pickup truck overturned after a collision with a SUV at the intersection of Oak and Seminary streets in Old Town Monday morning.

The collision occurred at 8:20 a.m. The pickup was knocked onto its side, blocking a portion of the intersection.

The female driver of the pickup was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, Napa Fire reported.

Passersby helped retrieve a dog that escaped from the pickup. The pet was going to be taken to a vet to make sure there were no injuries, fire department said.

