A pickup truck overturned after a collision with a SUV at the intersection of Oak and Seminary streets in Old Town Monday morning.
The collision occurred at 8:20 a.m. The pickup was knocked onto its side, blocking a portion of the intersection.
The female driver of the pickup was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, Napa Fire reported.
Passersby helped retrieve a dog that escaped from the pickup. The pet was going to be taken to a vet to make sure there were no injuries, fire department said.