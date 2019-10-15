Two pickup truck drivers were taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital Monday and Tuesday mornings in separate incidents after veering off the main road and crashing into trees, fire officials say.
The first collision occurred around 11 a.m. Monday, when a truck driver heading south on Highway 29, south of Imola Avenue, lost control for unknown reasons and hit a tree, causing his car to catch fire, said Napa Fire Capt. Steve Becker. The truck was towing a dual-axel dump trailer.
Bystanders tried to help the driver and extinguish the fire, he said. The fire had grown by the time city firefighters arrived, but was soon extinguished. Traffic was down to one lane for half an hour while firefighters worked to control the blaze, Becker said.
Officials treated the driver, who was then hospitalized.
Early Tuesday morning, shortly after 1 a.m., Napa Fire responded to a second major injury collision. Officials found a truck had left the road, hit a tree, hit a brick pillar, then hit another tree near Buhman Avenue at Crestview Way, Becker said. The driver was treated and hospitalized.
Both accidents are under investigation by the Napa Police Department, he said.