Pierce’s Disease requires two pronged approach for prevention, treatment

“Those insects feed on what is called the xylem, the system in the plant that is like the plumbing system inside the plant that brings the water up from the roots,” McRoberts explained. “They’re feeding on the liquid that is coming up from the soil to the leaves and shoots, and when those insects stick their mouthparts inside the plant to get access to the water, they release bacteria into the pipework.”

“Basically, the bacteria multiply and gum up the works and that’s what causes the symptoms that we see,” he said.

These symptoms include yellowing, dried and falling leaves, as well as shriveled fruit and irregular growth like green islands, where patches of young, green tissue are surrounded by brown bark.

“If you take out the vines that are infected and you manage the vector population — the insect population — effectively, you can do a decent job of staying on top of Pierce’s Disease,” said McRoberts. “Particularly in the North Coast area where the glassy-winged sharpshooter hasn't been established yet.”

But the lack of these bugs doesn’t mean Pierce’s Disease hasn’t impacted the region. There are other, indigenous species that also can carry the disease from vine to vine, they just aren’t as destructive as the former.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}