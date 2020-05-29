Piner's Nursing Home copes with 2 staff testing positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Napa County reported on its website that an unnamed local skilled nursing facility was taking “aggressive measures” to prevent spread after a single case was discovered earlier.

The Register requested additional information from the county early Friday afternoon, but none was immediately provided.

The identity of the nursing home surfaced from a reader’s tip. When contacted, Kallio said his facility had two cases, not the one that Napa County was reporting.

The county said the one case was discovered through surveillance testing of staff and residents at an unnamed facility, which is part of the proactive strategy for preventing major outbreaks.

The discovery of even one case at an institutional or congregate setting is treated as a COVID-19 “outbreak” because of the risk of spread, the county said.

Kallio said his staff was “taking every precaution possible” until the results from the third round of testing are known. Staff wears gloves, gowns, N-95 masks and other recommended gear when caring for those who had contact with the two documented staff cases.

Both staff members are still at home, without symptoms, Kallio said. He did not know how they contracted the virus, he said.