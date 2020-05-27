Pizza Guys feeds Queen of the Valley workers in Napa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sacramento-based chain Pizza Guys delivered 400 pizzas to healthcare workers at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pizza Guys has donated over 14,000 pizzas to hospitals throughout California, Oregon, and Nevada. The brand currently has 70 stores open, including one in Napa, and operates across three states.

"It has always been important to our brand to be involved in the communities we serve," said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. "During a time of crisis like we face right now, it is more important than ever that we show our support for the brave heroes who are on the front lines of this fight."

"Hospital workers are showing up to fight for us every day, so it is our pleasure to be able to provide them with our pizza to help nourish them for their fight," Nejad said. "We are incredibly proud to offer our support to these workers and look forward to our upcoming events."