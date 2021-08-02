Plan Bay Area shows possible Napa County future

On more solid financial footing is proposed transportation spending based on expected federal, state and regional revenues. Future Napa County projects listed include interchanges on Highway 29 at Airport Boulevard/Highway 12 and Trower Avenue.

If the draft Plan Bay Area is correct, at least some of the cars traversing these roads will be self-driving. It said 5% of vehicles used by 2035 will be autonomous and 20% by 2050, calling this a conservative estimate.

Autonomous vehicles might make longer-distance commutes more feasible, the plan said. It might also reduce the attractiveness of more sustainable travel modes such as biking and mass transit and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

“Poised to launch another revolution in transportation, autonomous vehicles are one of the largest sources of uncertainty in planning for the region’s future,” the draft Plan Bay Area said.

People who like to zoom down freeways might dislike the Plan Bay Area future. It calls for maximum freeway speed limits of 55 mph to reduce accidents and using automated speed enforcement.

Automated speed enforcement is not permitted in California at this time. Plan Bay Area said this is one way to cut down on bias and make uncertain undue burdens aren't placed on communities of color.