Plan for east Napa homes again wins city support after hiatus

A 17-home project off Terrace Drive on Napa's east side is back in motion, four years after first gaining the city's green light.
The subdivision, which would fill a longstanding doughnut hole amid the subdivisions off Silverado Trail, won the endorsement of the Planning Commission earlier this month, advancing the plan to the City Council for a final vote. The 2.9-acre site would be split into 15 lots, two of which will be occupied by duplexes and the rest by single-family houses.
Although the council originally granted permits to landowner Mansour Sepehr in December 2016, the project's original map expired without breaking ground after a neighboring landowner sold her property without striking a deal with Sepehr for the right-of-way to fill in a one-block gap in Capitola Drive to the west, according to city senior planner Michael Allen.
A new cul-de-sac branching from the unbuilt section of Capitola would be the entryway for 11 of the new homes, with the remainder accessed from Terrace Drive to the east.
The homes can move forward because another, 20-home subdivision on vineyard land to the west also won Napa's approval and is conditioned on building Capitola's missing link, Allen said at the commission's Nov. 5 meeting.
The Terrace Drive project does not yet include housing designs, which Napa will review separately, since Sepehr plans to sell the project to a developer who will oversee the actual construction, according to Allen.
