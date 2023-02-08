A plan to improve traffic safety and enhance pedestrian and bicycle facilities on Jefferson Street, identified by the city the Napa as a high-injury corridor, might soon come together with support from a new federal government grant program that intends to prevent roadway deaths.

Napa has been recommended for a total of $400,000 in funding as part of the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. As the first phase of the $5 billion effort, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on last week announced $800 million in grants for 510 projects, including the Jefferson Street project.

City staff will work with federal transportation and highway officials over the coming weeks to carry out a grant agreement, then begin work on the project, according to a city news release. A $100,000 local match will be required.

“Through this study, a plan will be developed that will identify improvements to enhance pedestrian and bicycle facilities, as well as traffic safety,” the press release says. “The work will also advance the planning for streetscape improvements on Jefferson Street that were included in the newly adopted general plan. “

Napa will share regular updates on the progress of the project as work moves forward, city officials said.

