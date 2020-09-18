Plan to overhaul Napa's corrugated metal BurgerFi building wins city support

BurgerFi opened in May 2014 inside a 2,957-square-foot split-level structure, covered in bright ribbed metal, that supplanted the former Riverside Service Station. However, the modern design never came to the Planning Commission for a vote, having begun as a simple re-facing of the old automotive garage before being extensively redrawn into its final form.

City officials later called the burger outlet an ill fit for Napa's increasingly lively downtown, with Planning Commissioner Gordon Huether openly doubting the design “would had ever cut muster up here” with the city land-use authority, had it ruled on the project.

“This is my fault,” Napa's former community development director Rick Tooker said seven months after BurgerFi's Napa debut. “I personally should have pulled back and said, ‘What are we doing here?’”

Plans filed with the city show the replacement of much of the metal siding by a combination of gray cut stone contrasted with dark wood paneling, with tiki statues set in front of support pillars on the First Street side. Roofing would be extended on the building's metal trellises to protect more of the street-level patio and water-facing upstairs deck in poor weather, said Stephen Cuddy of Napa Design Partners, the architect working with the owners.