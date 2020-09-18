Plan to overhaul Napa's corrugated metal BurgerFi building wins city support

The metal-clad building that housed a short-lived hamburger joint in downtown Napa has the city's approval for its second act – as a tiki bar and restaurant bringing a Hawaiian sensibility to the edge of Napa Creek.
John and Nat Komes, the father and son who in March bought the defunct BurgerFi building at 967 First St., on Thursday won a design permit from the city Planning Commission for Lavender Hill, a tropically themed eatery intended to occupy the two-story waterfront property.
Plans for the restaurant include an extensive makeover in stone and wood of the building's corrugated facade, which was widely criticized by city officials before BurgerFi closed its first West Coast branch in 2016 after only 2 ½ years of operation.
The Komeses, proprietors of Flora Springs Winery, Jon Nathaniel Wines and Bodacious Wines, plan to bring indoor and outdoor dining back to the vacant space they acquired in March for $3.7 million. But in addition to creating a more upscale table-service restaurant, their plan will overhaul perhaps the most controversial element of the property – a boxlike architecture sharply at odds with nearby historical properties like the 19th-century Semorile and Winship buildings directly to the west near the Main Street crossing.
BurgerFi opened in May 2014 inside a 2,957-square-foot split-level structure, covered in bright ribbed metal, that supplanted the former Riverside Service Station. However, the modern design never came to the Planning Commission for a vote, having begun as a simple re-facing of the old automotive garage before being extensively redrawn into its final form.
City officials later called the burger outlet an ill fit for Napa's increasingly lively downtown, with Planning Commissioner Gordon Huether openly doubting the design “would had ever cut muster up here” with the city land-use authority, had it ruled on the project.
“This is my fault,” Napa's former community development director Rick Tooker said seven months after BurgerFi's Napa debut. “I personally should have pulled back and said, ‘What are we doing here?’”
Plans filed with the city show the replacement of much of the metal siding by a combination of gray cut stone contrasted with dark wood paneling, with tiki statues set in front of support pillars on the First Street side. Roofing would be extended on the building's metal trellises to protect more of the street-level patio and water-facing upstairs deck in poor weather, said Stephen Cuddy of Napa Design Partners, the architect working with the owners.
Speaking to planners during their Zoom teleconference meeting, John Komes also described plans to adorn the former BurgerFi's south-facing wall with a mural, likely with Hawaiian imagery matching the new restaurant's theme. Unlike some other downtown artworks, the mural is not required under Napa's public-art ordinance for new commercial construction because the Lavender Hill project is a remodeling that does not expand floor space.
City staff will continue working with John and Nat Komes to further refine the new restaurant's exterior design and color scheme, but Commissioner Paul Kelley was eager to give momentum to filling a conspicuous vacancy in central Napa. “I'm certainly elated; we don't want any buildings downtown to sit empty,” he said.
The plan for Lavender Hill does not include a provision for filling a gap in the Napa River promenade, which currently ends at the former BurgerFi. Senior Planner Michael Allen agreed that a proposal by Friends of the Napa River, the river and flood control advocacy group, to run the pathway on a cantilevered concrete section beneath the First Street bridge is the best long-term solution, but no funds have been reserved for such a project.
Watch Now: A tour of First Street Napa
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.