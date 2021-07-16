Plane crash reported near Angwin

Cal Fire reported that emergency workers Friday morning were responding to a plane crash near the Angwin Parrett Field airport.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Scanner reports said the plane came down on a property along Las Posadas Road, which is west of the airport runway. The terrain in this area has forests and vineyards.

Three people were on the plane, Napa County Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said at 10:15 a.m. He did not know their condition.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire were on the scene, Wofford said. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be doing an investigation.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

