 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plane crash reported near Angwin
alert

Plane crash reported near Angwin

{{featured_button_text}}

Cal Fire reported that emergency workers Friday morning were responding to a plane crash near the Angwin Parrett Field airport.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Scanner reports said the plane came down on a property along Las Posadas Road, which is west of the airport runway. The terrain in this area has forests and vineyards.

Three people were on the plane, Napa County Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said at 10:15 a.m. He did not know their condition.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire were on the scene, Wofford said. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be doing an investigation.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

1:26 Watch now: A 1966 flashback of Napa's Jefferson Street.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Teen recycles to help students pay for college

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News