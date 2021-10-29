 Skip to main content
Plane crash victim for flight starting at Napa Airport identified

Plane crash at Ukiah airport

A pilot was killed Thursday afternoon when a private single-engine airplane crashed at Ukiah Municipal Airport, city officials confirmed. Flight-tracking data indicates the plane had taken off earlier from Napa County Airport.

 Matt LaFever, MendoFever

Mendocino County on Friday released the name of a man who died when a plane flight originating at Napa County Airport ended in a crash at Ukiah Municipal Airport.

The deceased pilot is Todd Michael Parsons, 43, of Redwood City according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division. He was the only person onboard the four-seat plane.

The crash was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday. Eyewitnesses told MendoFever, a local news website, that a tire that was part of the landing gear broke off the plane, causing it to flip.

Data from the FlightAware tracking website indicates the plane, a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk, departed Napa County Airport at 12:19 p.m. Thursday.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

