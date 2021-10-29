Plane crash victim for flight starting at Napa Airport identified

Mendocino County on Friday released the name of a man who died when a plane flight originating at Napa County Airport ended in a crash at Ukiah Municipal Airport.

The deceased pilot is Todd Michael Parsons, 43, of Redwood City according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division. He was the only person onboard the four-seat plane.

The crash was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday. Eyewitnesses told MendoFever, a local news website, that a tire that was part of the landing gear broke off the plane, causing it to flip.

Data from the FlightAware tracking website indicates the plane, a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk, departed Napa County Airport at 12:19 p.m. Thursday.

