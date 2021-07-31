Planned Mount Veeder Trail to provide taste of "Napa Redwoods"

The Cove of the future is to once again have campsites for group camping events. And, of course, it will be the trailhead for that trail-in-the-making to the Mount Veeder summit.

Before the Nuns Fire of 2017, The Cove had a trail to the top of Mount Veeder used by the Girl Scouts and other campers. But Fessenden said that now-closed trail was steep, with 25% grades. The new one will be more meandering, with switchbacks.

Still, hikers starting in The Cove will have to climb some 800-feet-plus to reach the peak of Mount Veeder.

If that’s not enough, a more challenging Mount Veeder trail experience is planned. The Open Space District would like to have a trail start on its Mayacamas Preserve property along Dry Creek Road near the valley floor and extend through another property to The Cove and on to the peak.

“It would take a while and you’d have to be very fit,” Fessenden said.

Those hardy hikers would get a good look a region described at length in the July 11, 1879 Napa Daily Register by a writer identified only as A.W. R.

“Given clear skies, soft, balmy, dry air, pure mountain water, grand rugged scenery that at times reaches the sublime ... all these in abundance are found in the Napa Redwood hills,” A.W.R. wrote.