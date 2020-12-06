Planned PG&E power shutoffs expected in upper Napa County early Monday morning

Approximately 2,500 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties could be without power early Monday morning, as the utility is considering a public safety power shutoff based on forecasts of expected high wind gusts in parts of Northern California already dry from a lack of rain.
PG&E on Saturday night said those potential outages are part of a possible power shutoff that covers "targeted" portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities. The prospective outages would include 2,378 customers in Napa County, 66 in Sonoma County and 24 in Lake County.
Online maps of the predicted shutoff zone indicate most of the affected customers in Napa County will be in the Angwin, Deer Park and Pope Valley areas, as well as along Highway 29 north of Calistoga and near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.
The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Saturday night that the outage is expected to begin at 4 a.m. Monday, with power being restored sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.
The PG&E website announced the opening of community resource centers Monday that will provide device charging, Wi-Fi access, restrooms, blankets, water and snacks. Locations will include:
- St. Helena: St. Helena Catholic School, 1255 Oak Ave.
- Calistoga: Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. (seating and ice available)
- Angwin: Pacific Union College, 35 La Jota Drive
High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday night, with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning. The current forecast shows the winds peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday, PG&E said.
The National Weather Service announced a red flag warning from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday for high fire risk for hill areas in the North Bay and East Bay. Winds are expected to measure 15-25 mph from the north, with frequent gusts as high as 45 mph above the 1,000-foot elevation. Local gusts may reach 60 mph around Mount St. Helena, Mount Diablo and Mount Tamalpais, according to the agency.
The resulting damage to PG&E's transmission system could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation, the utility said in a statement Saturday night.
Overall, about 92,000 PG&E customers are expected to be affected by the power shutoffs. El Dorado County has the most at 28,358, followed by Nevada County, at almost 23,000.
“This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time,” PG&E said.
The most recent PSPS to affect Napa County began Oct. 25 and caused power losses for about 11,000 customers, according to PG&E. Sustained winds of 54 mph were recorded locally – with a peak of 82 mph on Mount Hood on the Napa-Sonoma border – and the utility reported 76 cases of weather-related damage and hazards along its power lines. No new fires broke out in the county during the shutoff.
Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this report.
