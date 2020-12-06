Planned PG&E power shutoffs expected in upper Napa County early Monday morning

- Angwin: Pacific Union College, 35 La Jota Drive

High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday night, with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning. The current forecast shows the winds peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday, PG&E said.

The National Weather Service announced a red flag warning from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday for high fire risk for hill areas in the North Bay and East Bay. Winds are expected to measure 15-25 mph from the north, with frequent gusts as high as 45 mph above the 1,000-foot elevation. Local gusts may reach 60 mph around Mount St. Helena, Mount Diablo and Mount Tamalpais, according to the agency.

The resulting damage to PG&E's transmission system could ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation, the utility said in a statement Saturday night.

Overall, about 92,000 PG&E customers are expected to be affected by the power shutoffs. El Dorado County has the most at 28,358, followed by Nevada County, at almost 23,000.

“This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time,” PG&E said.