Planners approve 23 apartments for Saint James Place project in south Napa

Shortly after filing his plans with the city, Rossi told the Napa Valley Register he has a purchase agreement with the Sciambra family that owns the bakery to develop the housing lot upon the city’s approval. The bakery is on a separate parcel and will not be a part of the project.

Eleven one-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom units will be spread across a pair of three-story buildings accompanied by 41 parking spaces, which residents will access from South Freeway Drive through the Sciambra parking lot. The complex also will include 2,900 square feet of indoor common areas.

On Thursday, Rossi’s apartment plan drew none of the opposition faced by the previous project in 2008, when neighbors predicted increased traffic congestion, lower property values and the loss of valley views. The only person to speak up about Saint James Place during the Zoom teleconference praised the plan, asking only for the preservation of a large oak tree to protect his home’s privacy.

All apartments at Saint James Place would be offered at market-rate rents, which Rossi last year estimated would start at $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom unit.