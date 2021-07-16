Planning commission approves cell antenna project

The city of Napa Planning Commission on Thursday approved a new set of AT&T antennas for cell phone and data service which will be housed in a cupola on the roof of the Best Western Plus at 100 Soscol Avenue.

The AT&T project will provide increased cell phone coverage and higher data speeds in the area using 4G broadband cellular technology, said AT&T Mobility representative Charlene Schlager at the meeting. The cell antenna cupola will be located on the opposite side of the roof from an existing cell antenna cupola, which the planning commission approved in 2005.

The commission voted 3-2 to approve the project, with planners Bob Massaro and Ricardo Hurtado opposing. As added conditions, commissioners asked that cautionary and informational signage around the cupolas be in both Spanish and English and that both cupolas are painted the same color at the same time.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

Patricia Baring, writing on behalf of the Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology, wrote a letter to the commission questioning several aspects of the project. Among other questions, Baring wrote that the applicant should provide hard data to show proof of a gap in cellular telephone service, raised concerns about 5G technology and questioned whether the project complied with the National Environmental Policy Act.