Planning Commission approves remodel of former site of Napa Woolworth's and Exertec

The team proposed a first floor reconfiguration, second floor remodel and expansion, and construction of new outdoor spaces that also encourage pedestrian access.

Staff concluded West End would meet the requirements of its location within a Downtown Mixed-Use Specific Plan Designation area as well as “encourage activity on the streets, promote gathering in public spaces and attract more shops and businesses in new and redeveloped buildings.”

Specific modifications include a courtyard corridor through the center of the building with direct access to the parking lot, a First Street frontage pedestrian entrance, the removal of the existing indoor swimming pool, with an open-air beer garden and restaurant in its place, and a 5,121 square-foot expansion to the top floor that will be used for additional office space.

The applicant also plans to revamp the exterior facade – currently a drab concrete – with a new stucco finish with white walls and light grey columns and trim. The second floor will boast planter boxes and aluminum awnings as well as either a mural or green screen, per the commission’s added condition.

Staff described these design as “interesting and attractive.”