Planning Commission approves remodel of former site of Napa Woolworth's and Exertec

Longtime Napan and Planning Commission Chairman Gordon Huether described nostalgically the grilled cheese sandwich he used to order from the Woolworth’s lunch counter downtown Thursday evening.
Though the five-and-dime store has been closed since the mid-1980s, Huether and his fellow commissioners are hopeful a new project will reinvigorate the iconic space across from City Hall, currently occupied by the defunct Exertec Fitness Center.
The Planning Commission approved the design review permit for the property, purchased by an ownership group including Michael Holcomb and his father by the same name, Napa developer Jim Keller and other investors last year.
Located at 1500 First St., the existing 23,859 square-foot building will be converted into West End, a multi-use facility hosting seven tenants that provide retail, recreational and office services.
Holcomb described the building’s layout a “head-scratcher” when thinking about how the team could create a space that would bring people back to this part of Napa. The building has no right angles, making it hard to create natural divisions for the various occupants.
Holcomb has worked closely with Napa Design Partners and Kelly + Morgan Architects, also part of the applicant team, to create a plan that responds to community needs and meets the design challenges posed by the existing layout.
The team proposed a first floor reconfiguration, second floor remodel and expansion, and construction of new outdoor spaces that also encourage pedestrian access.
Staff concluded West End would meet the requirements of its location within a Downtown Mixed-Use Specific Plan Designation area as well as “encourage activity on the streets, promote gathering in public spaces and attract more shops and businesses in new and redeveloped buildings.”
Specific modifications include a courtyard corridor through the center of the building with direct access to the parking lot, a First Street frontage pedestrian entrance, the removal of the existing indoor swimming pool, with an open-air beer garden and restaurant in its place, and a 5,121 square-foot expansion to the top floor that will be used for additional office space.
The applicant also plans to revamp the exterior facade – currently a drab concrete – with a new stucco finish with white walls and light grey columns and trim. The second floor will boast planter boxes and aluminum awnings as well as either a mural or green screen, per the commission’s added condition.
Staff described these design as “interesting and attractive.”
As with all Napa developments, parking was a top concern. Because it’s located within a Parking Exempt Overlay Zoning District and doesn’t include any residential or lodging uses, the site isn’t required to include on-site parking, according to the staff report. While the existing square footage won’t be subject to a parking impact fee, the addition of roughly 5,000 square-feet will tally up to a total of $276,000 under zoning standards.
Finally, the applicant also requested the commission approve a creative sign program, giving the developers some discretion over the size, shape and placement of signs rather than being identical. According to the application, the developer’s plans only include two types of signs that will be no more than 20% larger than what’s allowed by the typical program.
All commissioners voted in favor of green lighting the creative signage.
The project will be on a City Council agenda in the future, though the date has yet to be finalized.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.