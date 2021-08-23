Planning moves ahead on Napa’s new dual-language middle school

“The mission is to provide a global education that instills a love for learning and honors languages and cultures,” reads the school’s guiding statement, which was released during the Thursday meeting in Napa. “Our vision is that all students are empowered to achieve academic excellence while growing bilingualism, biliteracy, and interpersonal connections in a community that is responsive to the well-being of all learners.”

Survey results also shared with the board showed a majority of the 236 school parents contacted have placed their children in NVUSD’s three existing Spanish-immersion schools for this academic year, including Harvest, the existing middle school in that segment. However, a sizable minority — nearly 27% of English speakers and 12% of Spanish speakers — said they had children currently in River Middle School who would stay on campus even with its move to the dual-language model next fall.

Creating a new English-Spanish academy is a linchpin of NVUSD’s overhaul of its middle school tier, in which two school programs and one campus will be closed response to shrinking enrollment and the resulting fall-off in per-student education funding from the state. The district opened the 2021-22 year with 16,603 children and teenagers enrolled, down from 16,779 in June and more than 18,300 in 2015.