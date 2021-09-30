Planning of Napa dual-language middle school includes search for a name

Alejandra Uribe, a committee member whom NVUSD has chosen as the dual-immersion school’s first principal, supported what she called the double symbolism of Corazón del Valle — signifying the north Napa campus’ location closer to the heart of the county, and honoring a once-deprecated language and culture.

“I think about how it’s at the center of the valley, and how we are reclaiming the land in the name of what dual immersion does, integrating the community and bringing cultures together and celebrating languages,” Uribe, the current Napa Valley Language Academy principal, told fellow advisers. “(The word) ‘corazón’ is reflective of what dual immersion is about.”

Franklin Hernandez, another committee member, joined some of his peers in supporting names featuring the word “unidos” in recognition of the two student populations that would be joined at the Salvador Avenue school — from the existing River school and the soon-to-close Harvest.

“When I think of what ‘unidos’ means … it’s a powerful word,” he said. “It speaks to merging of two schools and communities. There’s a way in which that word rejuvenates the whole process; it builds a bridge between all the different programs, (saying) we’re all together.”