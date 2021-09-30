Planning of Napa dual-language middle school includes search for a name

The opening of Napa’s new English-Spanish middle school is more than 10 months away, but advisers to the local public school system are closing in on a recommendation for the academy’s name.
A nine-person team chosen by the Napa Valley Unified School District this week hashed out a variety of names suggested by students, parents, staff and others to rebrand the current campus of River Middle School at 1850 Salvador Ave., which will reopen in August 2022 with a dual-language curriculum for grades 6 to 8.
The language academy’s creation is part of a NVUSD realignment that will include the closure in June 2022 of Harvest Middle School, the district’s current home of grade 6-8 dual-immersion language teaching. The new school will supplant River, which moved into a heavily renovated version of the old Salvador Elementary site in early 2020.
While the citizens’ committee on Tuesday did not yet settle on a name to recommend to NVUSD’s board of education, clear themes and goals emerged during 2 ½ hours of online discussion — as well as from the ideas offered by students and school parents recently surveyed about what themes the future school’s name should highlight.
Among those weighing in were nearly 500 children currently attending the Napa Valley Language Academy and Pueblo Vista schools, which offer dual-immersion teaching at the elementary level that pupils can continue at the new middle school.
School names accepted for further review included references to the Napa Valley, unity and the idea of giving voice to minority students. Tuesday night, the committee whittled a slate of more than two dozen suggestions to five choices to consider at their next session in October, when the group is set to propose a name for the NVUSD board’s approval.
Reflecting the middle school’s focus on bilingualism and dual literacy, all of the finalists were names at least partially in the Spanish language — led by Corazón del Valle, which received six votes from committee members, who selected three names each.
Other options receiving at least one vote included:
• Voces del Valle Leadership Academy
• Un Valle Unido Language Academy
• Voces Unidas Leadership Academy
• Unidos Middle School
• Unidos Language Academy
• Napa Middle School Language Academy
• Napa Valley Middle School Language Academy
Left undecided, was whether to recommend branding the school as a middle school, language academy or a leadership academy.
Another suggested name, United Language Academy, was dropped due to concerns about confusion with the Napa United youth soccer program.
Alejandra Uribe, a committee member whom NVUSD has chosen as the dual-immersion school’s first principal, supported what she called the double symbolism of Corazón del Valle — signifying the north Napa campus’ location closer to the heart of the county, and honoring a once-deprecated language and culture.
“I think about how it’s at the center of the valley, and how we are reclaiming the land in the name of what dual immersion does, integrating the community and bringing cultures together and celebrating languages,” Uribe, the current Napa Valley Language Academy principal, told fellow advisers. “(The word) ‘corazón’ is reflective of what dual immersion is about.”
Franklin Hernandez, another committee member, joined some of his peers in supporting names featuring the word “unidos” in recognition of the two student populations that would be joined at the Salvador Avenue school — from the existing River school and the soon-to-close Harvest.
“When I think of what ‘unidos’ means … it’s a powerful word,” he said. “It speaks to merging of two schools and communities. There’s a way in which that word rejuvenates the whole process; it builds a bridge between all the different programs, (saying) we’re all together.”
Advisers are scheduled to meet Oct. 12 to endorse a name for the dual-language middle school, and the NVUSD board will vote on that recommendation two days later.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
