Come January, the lights will again turn on – and flash and pulsate and unfold – in downtown Napa.
City staff are preparing for the third edition of the Napa Lighted Art Festival, in which projectors, video cameras and sound systems transform prominent buildings into the canvases for animated light shows sometimes accompanied by musical soundtracks. The nighttime outdoor exhibition will open Saturday, Jan. 11 and continue through Sunday, Jan. 20.
Last week, Meredith Nevard, the city’s public art coordinator, announced the Napa Valley Opera House and Napa River Inn will repeat their 2019 roles as exhibit sites. Also planned for January’s gallery is an installation by New Technology High School students at the AT&T building at Pearl and Randolph streets.
Since debuting in December 2017, the Lighted Art Festival has attracted a variety of contributors from across the U.S. and beyond. Among the notable entries have been “The Language of Love” at First Presbyterian Church by the Berlin artists Birgit Zander and Daniel Bandke; “Horizon,” created by the London-based Ross Ashton and Karen Monid for the historic Goodman Library; and the shapeshifting geometric patterns of “Kinote” by mammasONica of Italy at the Opera House.
Negotiations with artists were continuing Tuesday, but Nevard said organizers of the 2020 festival seek to present a wider variety of light-driven artworks using projectors, lasers and other types of technology – and to offer exhibits that connect more deeply with their audience.
“We want pieces that engage the community with the families, that they can interact with, whether it’s their projection of themselves or actually physically manipulating the piece,” she said.
Also planned for the nine-day schedule are a series of gatherings with participating artists, as well as tours led by the Napa County Historical Society of local landmarks featured in the festival. In addition, the Rail Arts District will illuminate murals facing the Napa Valley Wine Train during the event.
One of the most popular additions to the 2019 Lighted Art Festival – the illumination of hot-air balloons moored at the Oxbow Commons – will return for the January event, according to Nevard. The balloon exhibit will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. on the two Saturdays and Sundays of the festival run, Jan. 11-12 and 18-19.
Another holdover from the 2019 festival is the Lantern Parade, in which participants create lanterns from various paper patterns and carry them in a downtown procession after dark. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and its route will include a block of Main Street that will be closed to motor vehicles, Nevard told the Public Arts Steering Committee last week.