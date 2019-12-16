Busy Imola Avenue has a new, pedestrian-and-cyclist-friendly look on paper, with bikeways, intersection upgrades, high-visibility crosswalks and more sidewalks being considered.
Doug Dahme lives in a neighborhood near the River Park Shopping Center, a commercial hub along this major city of Napa road. He looked at the ideas on Thursday during a Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) workshop.
“Imola needs a lot of improvement,” Dahme said. “Everything they’re proposing is going to help, for sure.”
He’s concerned about pedestrian safety on the busy, four-lane stretch of Imola Avenue near the shopping center. He wants to see sidewalk gaps filled in and median features that discourage people from cutting across the road away from crosswalks.
David Busby lives in a neighborhood along a quieter, two-lane section of Imola Avenue near Napa State Hospital. He is concerned about the safety of cyclists heading toward Skyline Wilderness Park, given they share the pavement with passing motorists.
“The road is so narrow,” he said. “If you’re not familiar with the road, it’s dangerous.”
He liked proposals to add bike lanes and bike paths along this section.
Imola Avenue is a three-mile-plus corridor of contrasts. It passes such diverse features as homes, shopping centers, a vineyard and Skyline Wilderness Park, with a graceful span taking it over the Napa River. One section is Highway 121. Some sections have bike lanes and sidewalks, others don’t.
“By design, it’s really been built to accommodate vehicles only, for the most part,” NVTA Senior Program Plannner Diana Meehan said.
The redesign will try to make Imola Avenue accommodate drivers, walkers and cyclists, with everybody feeling safe. It’s called the Imola Corridor Complete Streets Improvement Plan.
“A lot of this is a trade-off,” said Todd Tregenza of GHD consultants, which is working on the plan. “If we want to make it the safest corridor for bikers and pedestrians, you just get rid of the cars. We can’t do that.”
Instead, the goal is to make improvements for pedestrians and cyclists without inhibiting the flow of traffic and goods, he said.
One trade-off could come on the highway section at Minahen Street. Tregenza talked of possibly having a traffic signal or red beacon here to stop traffic for pedestrians. But Caltrans might disagree, leaving a crosswalk with yellow warning lights as an alternative.
Here are some of the proposed Imola Avenue changes:
- Protected intersections at Soscol Avenue, Jefferson Street and Coombs Street. Such intersections provide dedicated, clearly-marked spaces for cars, cyclists and walkers. They have protected waiting areas for pedestrians and cyclists at the corners.
- A roundabout at Golden Gate Drive/South Freeway Drive. A mini-roundabout could be created at Foster Road, which now has stop signs.
- A raised crosswalk at Granada Street near a school. Raised crosswalks are at sidewalk level, forcing cars to slow as they drive up and down ramps.
- Improved traffic signal timing.
- A combination of bike paths, traditional bike lanes, bike lanes with painted traffic buffers and bike lanes separated from traffic by flexible posts or planters. Green markings on bike lanes near shopping center driveways would call attention to cyclists.
Patrick Band of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition liked what he saw on poster boards depicting the proposed bicycle safety changes.
“I think they’ve done a great job,” he said.
The next step is to create a final concept design with estimated costs by the end of winter, Tregenza said. Projects will be broken down into packages so grants can be sought to make the Imola Avenue proposals a reality.
A final Imola Corridor Complete Streets Improvement Plan is to be released by June. A $255,000 Caltrans grant is paying for the project.
Meanwhile, the city of Napa wants to add some aesthetic dash to Imola Avenue between Highway 29 and Coombs Street. The City Council in 2017 approved landscaping plans.
Those plans will be merged with the Imola Corridor Complete Streets Improvement Plan, Meehan said.
Meehan expressed hope that some of proposed Imola Avenue changes can be coordinated with Caltrans road work. Caltrans plans to repave the highway section of Imola Avenue within a few years, she said.
The NVTA is leading the work on the Imola Corridor Complete Streets Improvement Plan. Partners are the city of Napa, Napa County and Caltrans.
