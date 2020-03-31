Plans launched for a $20 million American Canyon Middle School multipurpose room

District leaders have described the new building as a hub for performing arts classes as well as the school’s kitchen and lunch area. To make room for the facility, several vacant modular classrooms would be removed from the grounds.

Trustees in February approved a multipurpose room as a way to relieve crowding at American Canyon Middle School, after the board in 2019 canceled plans for a second junior high school in the city. The scrapping of a new campus, which would have been built next to the high school on Newell Drive, sparked an outcry from city residents who called the expansion an implicit promise from supporters of the Measure H school-construction bond measure approved by voters in 2016.

NVUSD officials have called the cancellation of American Canyon’s second middle school a necessary belt-tightening move, citing forecasts of falling attendance that would shrink California’s per-student payments to the district at least through the middle of the decade.

In addition to opting for expanding an existing school in American Canyon rather than build a new one, the district has approved the closure of its two smallest elementary schools, Yountville and Mt. George, at the end of the academic year.

