Plans launched for a $20 million American Canyon Middle School multipurpose room

Even as Napa-area public schools are expected to remain shuttered for at least several months, education officials are continuing to plan for future campus upgrades once in-person classes are back in session.
Last week, the Napa Valley Unified School District began its path toward a new multipurpose building for American Canyon Middle School, as the district board approved a contract to define the scope and functions for the facility. The building, which NVUSD will pay for with about $20.3 million in bond revenue, will accommodate 170 students in grades 6-8 at the campus on Benton Way.
Under a contract approved Thursday, the Sacramento architectural firm CA+SA Studio will create a road map known as a “bridging document” to lay out the room count, electrical and data capacity, and other features required for the new school building. Other companies will use that road map to guide their bids for the NVUSD project, with the board expected to request bidders in the coming weeks.
School trustees voted during a meeting conducted from their homes by videoconference because of California’s stay-at-home directive banning most public assemblies to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
District leaders have described the new building as a hub for performing arts classes as well as the school’s kitchen and lunch area. To make room for the facility, several vacant modular classrooms would be removed from the grounds.
Trustees in February approved a multipurpose room as a way to relieve crowding at American Canyon Middle School, after the board in 2019 canceled plans for a second junior high school in the city. The scrapping of a new campus, which would have been built next to the high school on Newell Drive, sparked an outcry from city residents who called the expansion an implicit promise from supporters of the Measure H school-construction bond measure approved by voters in 2016.
NVUSD officials have called the cancellation of American Canyon’s second middle school a necessary belt-tightening move, citing forecasts of falling attendance that would shrink California’s per-student payments to the district at least through the middle of the decade.
In addition to opting for expanding an existing school in American Canyon rather than build a new one, the district has approved the closure of its two smallest elementary schools, Yountville and Mt. George, at the end of the academic year.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
