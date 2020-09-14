Plans to replace Napa's Kohl's with hotel, apartments, shopping move forward

“Tourists =$$$” wrote Facebook commenter David Rojas.

Mazotti said he understands that “there are some people who wish (downtown) was the way it ‘used to be.’”

“They don’t like the change and progress,” he said. “But for this site, I think everybody knows there could be a higher and better use for Kohl’s” in the middle of downtown Napa.

“I think it’s hard for someone to look at the site and say ‘this should remain exactly the same’” as it is now.

Mazotti said that some people have a misconception about “too many” hotels, especially in Napa. Just because a hotel is proposed doesn’t mean it will get built, he said.

He pointed out examples of the Ritz Carlton once approved for First Street, the Franklin Station hotel project and a hotel at the Oxbow south parking lot. None of those hotels have broken ground yet. “The stars have to align to actually build these hotels,” he said.

Of all the hotels proposed for downtown, the Archer Napa is the only hotel built in the city center in recent years.

“The Archer has had a positive impact on downtown,” he said. “We have the results.”