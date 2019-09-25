The name of one of Napa’s early men of prominence – a longtime postmaster who owned the Napa Valley Register for more than four decades – will once again be on display at one of the gateways into downtown.
Plaques that for 70 years marked the George M. Francis Bridge have been restored and will be affixed to the Third Street bridge, which supplanted the earlier Napa River crossing in 2002.
The City Council last week approved re-installation of the displays, which Napa has kept in storage since the Francis Bridge was demolished and replaced as part of the Napa River flood control project.
The plaques bear the year of the concrete span’s completion in 1932 and the name of Francis, who died that year at age 88, along with the names of the contractor, city engineer and the five City Council members of the time. The Francis Bridge replaced an earlier Third Street river crossing that had opened 25 years before.
One plaque will be attached to the western pier at the side near the Main Street crossing, a few steps from Veterans Memorial Park, while the other will be attached to the eastern pier near Soscol Avenue. City Public Works employees also will create smaller placards to explain the history of Napa’s Third Street bridges.
A Michigan native, Francis served in the Civil War-era Union army under Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman before moving west to Napa in 1870, where he purchased part ownership of the Register, then a weekly publication less than a decade old.
Under his leadership as an owner and editor, the paper grew into a daily and built a downtown headquarters in 1905 at First and Coombs streets, a landmark now known as the Beckstoffer Building. (The Register subsequently moved to Second Street in 1966, then relocated to its current home at 1615 Soscol Ave. in 2016.)
During his years at the Register’s helm, Francis also served as Napa postmaster under four presidents from the 1880s to the 1910s, and also was president of what was then called the Napa State Asylum, now Napa State Hospital.
“Napa has such a rich history; the landscape does change, and that’s progress, but to keep that history alive as we move forward is very important,” said Vice Mayor Scott Sedgley, who in June proposed bringing the old bridge plaques back into public view. “George Francis was a very prominent and instrumental man in our past for what he did.”