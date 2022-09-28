PlayFest 2022, UpStage Napa Valley’s playwright festival presents eight new works

UpStage Napa Valley’s Second Annual PlayFest will be held weekends from Oct. 14 to 30 in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. The eight short plays were the winning selections from 75 plays submitted to the local community theater company by playwrights nationwide and in Canada.

UpStage’s artistic director, Sharie Renault, and guest director, Shannon McDermott, will interpret the one-act plays with local and San Francisco Bay Area actors.

This local playwright festival features 10-minute plays, which is a genre that began in the late 1970s and has soared in popularity to become one of the most popular type of plays today. The prompt "Looking for Normal" resulted in plays that focus on thought-provoking social issues and are often lightened with humor.

A question and answer session with the cast, director and (when feasible) playwright follows each performance.

Oct. 14, 15 and 16:

-- “Where Do We Go?” by Dorothea Rastegar, a returning Bay Area playwright whose entry, “What’s It Worth”, captivated audiences at last year’s PlayFest. “Where Do We Go?” sheds light on one homeless person’s situation amid the plight of our many housing-insecure citizens. Actors: Lauren Haugan, Ginna Beharry and Fred Ireland; director: Sharie Renault.

-- “The Garden Path to Hell is Paved by Good Intentions” by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos. Hazel is an award winning gardener. Brad, her neighbor and president of the HOA, finds himself on the other side of the law when Hazel’s yard chores turn hilariously criminal. Actors: Ginna Beharry and Dan Monez; director: Shannon McDermott.

-- “It’s Time to Come Out Now” by Guy Newsham. Sam has been living a solitary life for 30 years until Robbie shows up at his door. Actors: Bruce Miroglio and Dan Monez; director: Sharie Renault.

Oct. 21, 22, and 23:

-- “Barren Landscape” by Steve Gold is a poignant conversation between a mother and her daughter, who is caring for her. Actors: Shannon McDermott and Antonia Allegra; director: Sharie Renault.

-- “Soar Spot” by Allison Fradkin concerns domestic violence. Two women in a “safe house” change the lyrics to come up with a playlist of songs that empower women. Actors: Shannon McDermott and Jessica Romero; director: Sharie Renault.

UpStage is partnering with NEWS (Nurturing Empowerment, Worth and Safety) Organization for this play to bring awareness about domestic violence and sexual abuse. Representatives from the Napa NEWS will have a table at the performance to answer questions.

Oct. 28, 29 and 30:

-- “A Benevolent Alliance of Mourners” by Ken Preuss. Outside a church, Ellie, a singer at funerals, and Alex, who has lost her friend, realizes that, together, they can help each other through their grief. Actors: Aisha Rivera and Jessica Romero; director: Sharie Renault.

-- “The Undercurrent” by J. Lois Diamond. Rodney, a police detective, has his work cut out for him when interrogating Betsy, a frisky, flirtatious woman suspected of murdering her fiancé. Actors: Fred Ireland and Shannon McDermott.

-- “Christmas in Columbine”by Rhea MacCallum. Melissa, a single mom, confronts Roger, a single dad, about a gift his daughter has given her son at the school gift exchange. Actors: Melissa Haugan and Allan Schneider; director: Sharie Renault.

Plays are held on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. General tickets are $30 each or $75 for three nights, one for each weekend in the series. Students are $20 and group tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at the .www.upstagenapavalley.org/ or at the door. Tickets will also be available at the UpStage Napa Valley booth at the Hometown Harvest Festival on Oct. 15. Masks are appreciated. If requirements change, UpStage will comply with the current mandates. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 1314 Spring St. St. Helena.

UpStage Napa Valley is a qualified 501(C)(3) tax-exempt organization. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.