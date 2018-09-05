DUBLIN -- A Pleasanton woman killed Monday after getting out of an ambulance and running into traffic on a busy freeway ramp has been identified as Jasmine Johnson, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
Johnson, 38, was being transported to a psychiatric hospital in San Leandro after being stopped by Pleasanton police for hitting a pedestrian and reckless driving at about 2 a.m. Monday.
She resisted officers, struggled and even tried to get an officer's gun before she was subdued with a stun gun, according to Pleasanton police.
She was initially taken to ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton for routine medical clearance and at about 7 a.m., An ambulance picked her up to take her to John George Psychiatric Pavilion in San Leandro.
The ambulance was on a connector ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 680 to westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin when it stopped due to a problem with Johnson. She then got out, ran into traffic and was hit and killed by a car.
Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone who witnessed it or has any information is asked to call Lt. Brandon Stocking at (925) 931-5100 and refer to case No. 18-34368.