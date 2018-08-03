A 21-year-old Napa man was transported to a mental health facility after spending more than two hours on the Old Sonoma Road overpass, seemingly ready to jump, according to public officials.
Napa Police were notified of the incident after the man, who is not being identified, texted suicidal messages to family members. Information from those texts indicated that he was in the area of the Old Sonoma overpass and Highway 29, police said.
Officers and negotiators with the Napa Police, Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and spoke with the man.
At about 2:35 p.m., police said the man walked off the overpass on his own and was transported to a local mental health facility.
The overpass, along with portions of Highway 29, remained closed during the incident, which was reported just before noon. All roads reopened following the incident.
This was the second time in four months that Highway 29 traffic had to be rerouted due to a threatened suicide on an overpass.
On April 3, a man clung to the outside fence on the Trancas Street overpass for 15 hours before clambering back to safety.
In May, 2016, the highway was briefly closed when a teenager climbed over the safety railing on the Trancas Street overpass. Napa Police successfully negotiated with her and she was taken into protective custody.
The man involved in this year’s overpass incident was later taken into custody a second time after shooting at Napa Police officers in Veterans Memorial Park in June. Police said he told them he wanted to die.