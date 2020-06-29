Police: 3 thieves hit multiple stores at Napa Premium Outlets

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Three shoppers at Napa Premium Outlets were arrested Sunday evening for suspected shoplifting, with evidence that suggested thefts at other outlet centers in the Bay Area, Napa Police reported.

Police said the suspects, who had Columbian passports, conspired to steal merchandise from multiple stores for resale.

The suspects drew attention when they attempted to take a purse from a shopper who had set it down, police said.

Police said they found evidence of thefts from other outlets in the Bay Area, including Vacaville and Milpitas.  

Jean Paul Rico-Cordona, 24; Rosemberg Arais, 29, and Yesika Chavez–Jimenez, 30, were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of conspiracy and grand theft. All three were most recently from Los Angeles, police said. 

