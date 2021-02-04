 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 85-year-old woman dies after two-car crash in Napa

Police: 85-year-old woman dies after two-car crash in Napa

{{featured_button_text}}

An 85-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon at Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail in Napa, police reported.

The woman was a passenger in a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta sedan that was headed north on Soscol shortly before 2:15 p.m., when it was involved in a crash with a 2001 BMW x5 sport-utility vehicle that was turning left from southbound Soscol onto Silverado, according to Sgt. Kristofer Jenny of Napa Police.

Both the woman and the Volkswagen’s driver, a 49-year-old female Napa resident, were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for what were thought to be minor injuries, Jenny said. However, the older woman’s condition deteriorated, and she died at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts, according to Jenny. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The driver and sole occupant of the BMW, a 50-year-old Napa man, declined medical treatment, according to Jenny, who said there was no evidence that either motorist was impaired.

Both vehicles had been towed and cleanup had begun at the scene before authorities learned of the passenger’s death at the Queen, and police then closed the Soscol-Silverado intersection about an hour after the wreck, Jenny reported. The crossing reopened at about 6:15 p.m.

Editor's note: The age of the woman who died has been corrected since first posting.

WATCH NOW: ASTRAZENECA VACCINE APPEARS TO REDUCE COVID-19 TRANSMISSION, STUDY SHOWS

MOST-READ POLICE BRIEFS AT NAPAVALLEYREGISTER.COM 

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News