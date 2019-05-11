Four adults were arrested Friday night after stealing more than $10,000 of merchandise from Napa's Home Depot and hitting an employee with their car on the way out of the parking lot, police say.
Two kids, ages 2 and 7, were sitting in car seats while this unfolded, according to Napa Police Department Sgt. Mike Wallund.
A Home Depot employee who observed the theft tried to videotape the car on her cell phone, but the car's driver, 29-year-old Larry Reynolds, took her phone and threw it on the ground, Wallund said. She said she was struck by the car when she went to pick her phone up, Wallund said.
Reynolds and passenger Kinte Marquette Grades, 21, are parents to the children in the car, Wallund said. Zenterria Terrease Thomas, 46, is godmother to the kids, Wallund said.
A fourth adult, David Wayne Carson, 23, was also arrested in connection with the incident.
All four adults were arrested on suspicion of felonies related to conspiracy, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, Wallund said. Grades, Reynolds and Thomas were also arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment charges, and Reynolds, who was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.
Child Protective Services took the kids from the scene, and the adults were booked into Napa County jail between 8:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., according to the jail booking report. They remained in custody as of 3 p.m. Saturday.