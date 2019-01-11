Police say a local man was arrested after officers determined he was pimping a woman out of an American Canyon hotel.
American Canyon Police officers headed to a local hotel Monday evening following a report of suspicious activity, according to a Napa Special Investigations Bureau press release sent Thursday night. Officers believed a woman there was being exploited as a sex worker. Her suspected pimp, 55-year-old Caster Tucker of American Canyon, was not there, according to the release.
NSIB detectives assisted by tracking down Tucker and arresting him Tuesday afternoon in the 3800 block of Highway 29, according to the release. He was booked into the Napa County jail on two felonies related to pimping and released around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
Detectives offered the woman a protective order against Tucker and other services, but she declined them, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Community members may make a confidential or anonymous tip to bureau detectives by calling 707-253-4458.